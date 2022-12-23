Gas Prices in Illinois and Lake County Continue Recent Declines

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to decline on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $3.38…down 15-cents from this time last week, but still 13-cents higher than the national average. Lake County is down to an average of $3.11…though many stations in the northern part of the county have fallen just below 3-dollars a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices remain below that 3-dollar mark at $2.76…that’s down 4-cents from last week, and is 34-cents below the national average. Kenosha County fell a penny from last week’s prices at an average of $2.70.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-23-22)