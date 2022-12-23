102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Gas Prices in Illinois and Lake County Continue Recent Declines

December 23, 2022 7:45AM CST
(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices continue to decline on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $3.38…down 15-cents from this time last week, but still 13-cents higher than the national average. Lake County is down to an average of $3.11…though many stations in the northern part of the county have fallen just below 3-dollars a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices remain below that 3-dollar mark at $2.76…that’s down 4-cents from last week, and is 34-cents below the national average. Kenosha County fell a penny from last week’s prices at an average of $2.70.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-23-22)

