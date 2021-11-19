Gas Prices Hold Steady in Illinois, Remain Highest in the Midwest

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices held steady during the week, but remain the highest in the Midwest. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state is currently $3.58, the same average as last week, but still 17-cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in at a lower $3.51, a 5-cent drop from last week. Meanwhile, Wisconsin prices fell one cent from the previous week to an average of $3.13 a gallon, 28-cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in a bit higher at $3.16
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-19-21)