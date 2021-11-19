      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Hold Steady in Illinois, Remain Highest in the Midwest

timothy.vandertuuk
Nov 19, 2021 @ 8:09am

(Chicago, IL)  Illinois gas prices held steady during the week, but remain the highest in the Midwest. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state is currently $3.58, the same average as last week, but still 17-cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in at a lower $3.51, a 5-cent drop from last week. Meanwhile, Wisconsin prices fell one cent from the previous week to an average of $3.13 a gallon, 28-cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in a bit higher at $3.16

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-19-21)

Connect With Us Listen To Us On