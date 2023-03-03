Gas Prices Head Down in Illinois, Up in Wisconsin

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have flipped the script from last week, with Illinois prices dropping, and Wisconsin prices heading up. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $3.53, down 4 cents from this point last week, but still 16-cents higher than the national average. Lake County prices also decreased, falling 7-cents to $3.45. In Wisconsin, prices at the pump jumped 7-cents from last week’s numbers to an average of $3.18. That number is still 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 6-cent bump over last week’s prices, and stands at $3.04.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-3-23)