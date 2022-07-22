Gas Prices Falling, Lake County Still Near $5 a Gallon

(Chicago, IL) While prices at the pump continue falling on both sides of the state line, Illinois remains near $5 dollars a gallon. AAA says the average price in the state is $4.91, which remains 47-cents higher than the national average, the highest prices in the Midwest and the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County sits a penny below the 5-dollar mark at $4.99 on average. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $4.16, 28-cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in even lower at $4.10.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-22-22)