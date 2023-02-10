Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Illinois, Bigger Drop in Lake County
(Via Alpha Image Library)
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen slightly on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs about $3.58 a gallon, down 6-cents from this point last week, but 15-cents above the national average. Lake County prices saw a larger, 12-cent drop to $3.49. In Wisconsin, prices dropped 9-cents over the last week to a current average of $3.17, which is 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County, like Lake County, saw a 12-cent drop from this point last week, but is at a lower average of $3.01.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-10-23)