Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Illinois and Lake County, Bigger Drops in Wisconsin, Kenosha County

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen on both sides of the state line after a big jump last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.24, down 9-cents from last week, but still 44-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County is down to $4.20 on average. Wisconsin has fallen back below the national average, down 12-cents from last week at $3.74. Kenosha County saw the biggest week over week drop, down 30-cents to $3.61.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-11-22)