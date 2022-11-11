102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Illinois and Lake County, Bigger Drops in Wisconsin, Kenosha County

November 11, 2022 3:15AM CST
(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices have fallen on both sides of the state line after a big jump last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.24, down 9-cents from last week, but still 44-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County is down to $4.20 on average. Wisconsin has fallen back below the national average, down 12-cents from last week at $3.74. Kenosha County saw the biggest week over week drop, down 30-cents to $3.61.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-11-22)

