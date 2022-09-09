Gas Prices Fall Again, Illinois Only State East of Rockies Still Over $4 On Average

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to fall on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $4.06, down 9-cents from last week, but still 33-cents above the national average. Illinois is the only state east of the Rocky Mountains maintaining an average over 4-dollars, and still has the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County stands at $4.04. In Wisconsin, prices fell 12-cents over last week and stand at $3.51. That number is 22-cents below the national average. After jumping a few cents last week, Kenosha County fell nearly 20-cents this week to $3.63.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-9-22)