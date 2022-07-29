Gas Prices Fall Again, But Higher Prices Could be Coming Back

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to fall across the area, but experts say the drops may soon be over. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $4.73, 18-cents lower than this time last week, but still 46-cents higher than the national average. The state has the highest prices of any east of the Rocky Mountains and the 9th highest in the country. Lake County sits at $4.78. Wisconsin prices have fallen below the $4 mark at $3.96…a 20-cent drop from last week, and 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County has an average price of $3.97. AAA says demand for gasoline, which has been down in recent months, is starting to show signs of a rebound, which could lead to prices at the pump heading higher once again.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-29-22)