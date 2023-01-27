Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Illinois and Wisconsin
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to rise, and the gap between Illinois and Wisconsin prices is growing as well. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 14-cents over the last week to $3.68. That number is 18-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest in the country. Lake County saw a 23-cent bump in the last 7 days and stands at $3.75. In Wisconsin, prices rose 10-cents over the last week to $3.28…which is 22-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County saw a 14-cent increase and stands at $3.18 a gallon.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-27-23)