Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall in Illinois, Remain Above 4-Dollars a Gallon

timothy.vandertuuk
Apr 15, 2022 @ 5:39am

(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices continue to fall slowly in Illinois and Wisconsin. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois remains above 4-dollars a gallon at $4.31…27-cents above the national average and the 10th highest average in the country. Lake County comes in 10-cents below the state average at $4.21. Wisconsin is currently averaging $3.73 a gallon, which is 34-cents below the national average, and the 9th lowest average price in the country. Kenosha County currently stands at a higher $3.84.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-15-22)

