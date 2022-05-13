      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Continue Historic Rise in Illinois and Wisconsin

timothy.vandertuuk
May 13, 2022 @ 7:00am

(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices saw their 3rd straight week of increases on both sides of the state line, and the gap between Illinois and Wisconsin prices now sits at 60-cents. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $4.79, 25-cents higher than at this point last week, and 38-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 29-cent jump to $4.86. In Wisconsin, prices were up 14-cents but remain 22-cents below the national average at $4.19. Kenosha County saw a 20-cent hike over last week’s prices at $4.33 a gallon. Illinois’ prices are currently the 7th highest in the nation, while Wisconsin has the 18th lowest average.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-13-22)

