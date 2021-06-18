Gas Prices Continue Climb in Lake County, Bears Moving??

Gas Prices
Vander Tuuk 6-18-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the highest gas prices east of the Rocky Mountains, and the 8th highest prices in the nation. AAA says an average gallon of gas in Illinois costs $3.33, 26 cents higher than the national average. In Lake County, prices remain higher at $3.38. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas remains below the national average at $2.91…though Kenosha County remained above the state average at $3.04.
Woman Released From Prison in McHenry County Murder
Vander Tuuk 6-18-21
(Woodstock, IL) A Lake County woman accused of being the getaway driver after a McHenry County murder has been freed from prison, after a modification of her charges. Jennifer McMullan of Round Lake Beach was originally convicted of attempted armed robbery and murder in the 2001 murder of Raul Briseno. The now 39-year-old claimed she had nothing to do with the murder…and prosecutors vacated the original conviction. McMullan then pleaded guilty to armed violence, and the time already served was enough to release her. Earlier this year, Kenneth Smith of Park City, who was three times convicted in the murder, had that 3rd conviction overturned due to lack of evidence, and was released from prison.
Gliniewicz New Trial Date…Again
Vander Tuuk 6-18-21
(Waukegan, IL) Another new trial date has been set in the case of Melodie Gliniewicz. The often delayed trial is now expected to get underway in mid-November. Gliniewicz is accused of helping her husband, a former Fox Lake Police officer, embezzle money from a youth program for personal gain, before he committed suicide on duty in 2015. The case has been hampered by legal fights over evidence, and has been delayed time and time again. Melodie Gliniewicz is officially facing charges of unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy and money laundering. She has pleaded not guilty.
Sheriff: No Evidence TV Report on Women Employees Accurate
Vander Tuuk 6-18-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago TV station report on women employees at the Lake County Courthouse can not be proven by evidence. That’s the stand of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report, from CBS 2, claimed that women have complained that they have been asked by security to remove button down shirts or blouses as they entered the Waukegan building. Sheriff’s officials say they reviewed several hours of security footage from multiple angles, and didn’t find a single instance of what was claimed in the report. They also say, despite the report, that not one instance of the claims was reported to them directly. Authorities say they have discussed protocols with their security teams, and others.
Illinois Governor Signs $42B State Spending Plan Into Law
Associated Press 6-18-21
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a $42 billion spending plan for Illinois that includes $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package. The budget came together after Pritzker issued dire predictions for coming fiscal pain last fall. Voters soundly rejected his proposed constitutional amendment to scrap the state’s flat-rate income tax in favor of a graduated system that took a greater chunk from wealthier residents. The governor called the budget “’giant step forward toward true fiscal stability.” Republicans say it’s an unbalanced plan that relies on tricks and temporary federal money, with no true spending reforms.
Illinois Joins States With Vaccine Incentive Lotteries
Associated Press 6-18-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois has joined a growing group of states offering millions of dollars in cash and scholarships to encourage residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state will offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through a new lottery open to all residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Prizes will range from $100,000 to $1 million, and children can win a college savings plan worth $150,000. Names in Illinois’ vaccination database will be automatically eligible for the lottery. Weekly drawings will begin July 8.
Bears to Arlington Racetrack? Bid Submitted
Associated Press 6-18-21
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a suburban horse racing track, suggesting a willingness to move out of historic Soldier Field for a new stadium. Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips says the club wants to purchase the track in Arlington Heights, about 30 miles northwest of it’s current home stadium. Phillips says the Bears have an “obligation to explore every possible option” to seek the best for the organization’s future. Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL, and long considered one of the smaller football venues. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is committed to keeping the team in place.