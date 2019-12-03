Galesburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Waukegan Gun Sales
Man Sentenced to Prison on Gun Charges
Vander Tuuk 12-3-19
(Waukegan, IL) A man from downstate has been sentenced on gun charges in Lake County. Damond Martin of Galesburg, was arrested back in August for selling guns on at least two occasions to undercover officers in Waukegan. The 28-year-old was facing a slew of charges, but ended up pleading guilty to one count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful delivery of a firearm. Martin was slapped with a sentence of 9-years in prison, and 3 years of felony probation upon his release. He was given over 130 days for time already served.
Appeal Expected in Barrington “Coffee Pot” Murder
Vander Tuuk 12-3-19
(Waukegan, IL) The defense for a Barrington man convicted of 2nd degree murder, is set to appeal both the conviction and sentence. Larry Lotz was convicted earlier this year of shooting and killing his wife in 2016…after an argument over a coffee pot. The 69-year-old was sentenced to 16-years in prison. Lotz’ lawyer says he is appealing in an attempt to have his client declared not guilty by reason of insanity. If that fails, he says he will appeal to have the sentence reduced. The defense asked for a sentenced reduction in court on Monday, a motion that was rejected by a Lake County Judge.
Winthrop Harbor Man Guilty on Animal Cruelty Charge
Vander Tuuk 12-3-19
(Waukegan, IL) A Winthrop Harbor man accused of torturing a dog on video has been found guilty of animal cruelty. Robert Ehrhardt was facing three counts, but found guilty on just one. Ehrhardt was accused of recording cell phone video of him holding the dog by the throat twice as it pawed at it’s neck, struggling to breathe…and one video of the dog inside the washing machine, with threats to start the appliance. Prosecutors say it was his attempt to get back at a woman who broke off a potential relationship with him. Ehrhardt now faces probation to five years in prison. Sentencing is set for late January.
Nerheim Files For Re-Election on Final Filing Day
Vander Tuuk 12-3-19
(Waukegan, IL) Waiting until nearly the last minute to file, Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim will seek re-election. Nerheim was first elected in 2012, replacing then State’s Attorney Michael Waller. He was re-elected in 2016. Nerheim is running unopposed on the Republican ballot for the March 17th primary…and is expected to head to the general election to square off against Democrat Eric Rinehart, who is also running unopposed in the primary.