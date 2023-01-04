Gabrielle Union talks infidelity in her first marriage: ‘I felt entitled to it’

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her first marriage to NFL player Chris Howard.

The actress, who is currently married to NBA star Dwyane Wade, appeared on Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast and admitted that neither she nor Howard were faithful during their relationship.

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union candidly told host Dax Shepard before implying that Howard was the one who initiated the idea. “A part of it was keeping up with his activities and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one.’”

Union went on to explain how, at the time, she felt justified in her actions, stating, “I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills. I was working my a** off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

“Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought,” she said. “It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

“It was such a stupid relationship that should have never gotten out of the dating phase,” Union expressed. “We were gifted therapy and the first session, the therapist was like, ‘I don’t know how you guys made it out of the dating phase.’ And we should probably look for a way to amicably [divorce] because we have not one thing in common.”

Union and Howard separated in 2005 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was final in 2006. Union went on to marry Wade in 2014 after meeting in 2008.

