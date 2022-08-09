“From one queen to another”: Madonna shows off the gorgeous bouquet Beyoncé sent her

Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Beyoncé is out with a new remix of “Break My Soul,” and this one features Madonna and her 1990 track “Vogue.” The track is fittingly titled “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix).”

Bey, who recently dropped a new visualizer for the remix, sent Madonna a gorgeous bouquet of flowers as thanks.

Madonna took to her Instagram Story to share the sweet note Bey wrote her. “Thank You, Queen,” the letter begins. “I’m So Thankful For You You Have Opened So Many Doors For So Many Women.”

The “Halo” singer continues in her message, “You Are A Masterpiece Genius. Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For Naming The Remix!!!!”

Bey signs the note “Love Always And Forever.”

Madonna was touched by the kind gesture and wrote in the caption, “Thank you !! From one [queen] to another [queen] I love the Re-Mix !”

As for the bouquet itself, which Madonna showed off in full in another slide, it includes white roses, orchids and tulips.

Beyoncé recently released her new album, Renaissance, which is currently the #1 album in the country. Aside from topping the Billboard 200, the lead track “Break My Soul” is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The “Single Ladies” singer penned a message of gratitude on her official website to celebrate the accolades, writing, “We did it!!! Thank you all so much for your love and support… This was years of experimentation. This was years of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears. I’m so grateful and it was worth it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.