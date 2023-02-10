From New Kids on the Block to Rihanna: A modern Super Bowl halftime history

Courtesy Apple Music

Super Bowl halftime shows have come a long way since their humble beginnings.

Rihanna promises her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday will be a “celebration of her catalog,” while representing for immigrants and “Black women everywhere.” She’s been very much involved in planning the 13-minute extravaganza, reasoning, “At the end of the day, if it flops or it flies, my name has to stand by that.”

But the idea of having current big-name stars perform during halftime only dates back to 1991, when New Kids on the Block did it. Before that, it was marching bands, older stars like Chubby Checker, or the G-rated vocal troupe Up with People.

But what really solidified the halftime show as a showcase for superstars was Michael Jackson‘s 1993 performance, featuring a huge inflatable globe and a choir of over 3,000 local children. Thanks to Michael, for the first time ever ratings increased between halves during the game. From then on, stars and spectacle were the rule.

Over the years, the show has been plagued by controversy, starting with 2004’s infamous “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. That led the NFL to hire “safer” classic rock artists such as Bruce Springsteen as halftime performers. Pop stars returned in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ performance.

Controversies persist, though. During Madonna‘s 2012 performance, one of her guests, rapper M.I.A., flipped off the crowd. And in 2016, Beyoncé was criticized for having backup dancers dressed in outfits reminiscent of the 1960s’ Black Panther political party.

In 2019, many fans felt that Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott should have declined to perform, due to the NFL’s alleged treatment of Colin Kaepernick. In fact, Rihanna declined to do the show that year for that very reason.

Here’s a look back at who’s done the halftime show since 1991:

1991 — New Kids on the Block

1992 — Gloria Estefan

1993 — Michael Jackson, performing with 3,500 children

1994 — Country stars Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd

1995 — Patti LaBelle, Miami Sound Machine and Tony Bennett

1996 — Diana Ross

1997 — ZZ Top, James Brown, the Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi

1998 — Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, the Temptations, Queen Latifah

1999 — Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

2000 — Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

2001 — Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Mary J. Blige

2002 — U2

2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2004 — Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kid Rock, P. Diddy

2005 — Paul McCartney

2006 — The Rolling Stones

2007 — Prince

2008 — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2009 — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

2010 — The Who

2011 — Black Eyed Peas

2012 — Madonna

2013 — Beyonce (and Destiny’s Child, briefly)

2014 — Bruno Mars feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers

2015 — Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2016 — Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars

2017 — Lady Gaga

2018 — Justin Timberlake

2019 — Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2020 — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2021 — The Weeknd

2022 — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak

2023 — Rihanna

