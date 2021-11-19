From 'Hawkeye', to 'Home Alone', to 'The Santa Clause', Disney+ unwraps seasonal slate for the holidays

The days are getting shorter, but luckily as we head into the holidays, Disney+ already has a full slate of seasonal goodies for you to unwrap on those cold winter nights.
Have a movie night with friends and family with the newly released Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Aisling Bea, or spend a weekend binge watching all of The Simpsons’ Christmas specials.
Marvel Studios’ latest show Hawkeye debuts on November 24, with a decidedly “Christmas in New York” settling. Classics such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone and The Santa Clause are also available to watch on Disney+, and there are even holiday-themed episodes of throwback shows like Kim Possible and Even Stevens to check out this season.
Here’s the full list:
Movies and specials
‘Twas the Night12 Dates of ChristmasA Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa — premiering Nov. 19Babes in ToylandBeauty and the Beast: The Enchanted ChristmasChristmas…Again?! — premiering Dec. 3Cloud 9Cool RunningsDecorating Disney Holiday Magic’Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)Disney Channel Holiday House PartyDisney Channel’s Epic Holiday ShowdownDisney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday MagicDuck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special — premiering Nov. 26Ernest Saves Christmas — premiering Nov. 26FrozenFrozen 2Full-Court MiracleGood Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday SpecialHome AloneHome Alone 2Home Alone 3Home Alone 4 — premiering Dec. 17Home Alone: The Holiday Heist — premiering Dec. 17I’ll Be Home For ChristmasIce Age — premiering Dec. 3Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas — premiering Nov. 26Jingle All The WayJingle All The Way 2Life Size 2Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas — premiering Dec. 10Mickey’s Christmas CarolMickey’s Once Upon a ChristmasMickey’s Twice Upon a ChristmasRichie Rich’s Christmas WishSanta Buddies: The Legend of the Santa PawsSanta Paws 2: The Santa PupsSnow BuddiesSnowball ExpressSnowglobeThe Christmas StarThe Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the WardrobeThe Disney Holiday SingalongThe Mistle-TonesThe Muppet Christmas CarolThe Nutcracker and the Four RealmsThe Santa ClauseThe Santa Clause 2The Santa Clause 3The Search for Santa PawsThe Ultimate Christmas PresentTim Burton’s The Nightmare Before ChristmasTogoToy Story: That Time ForgotWhile You Were SleepingWinnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Disney+ Originals premiering during the holiday season
Hawkeye — premiering Nov. 24Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition — premiering Dec. 17GodmotheredHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday SpecialHome Sweet Home AloneLEGO Star Wars Holiday SpecialNoelleOnce Upon a SnowmanArendelle Castle Yule Log
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas SpecialFrom Our Family to YoursOlaf’s Frozen AdventureOnce Upon a SnowmanPluto’s Christmas TreePrep & LandingPrep & Landing: Naughty vs. NicePrep & Landing: Operation Secret SantaPuppy for Hanukkah — premiering Nov. 19Santa’s WorkshopThe Small One
The Simpsons Christmas episodes
“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”
“Grift of the Magi”
“Holidays of Future Passed”
“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas”
“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II”
“Marge Be Not Proud”
“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace”
“She of Little Faith”
“Simpsons Christmas Stories”
“Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire”
“Skinner’s Sense of Snow”
“The Burns and the Bees”
“The Fight Before Christmas”
“The Nightmare After Krustmas”
‘”Tis the 30th Season”
“‘Tis The Fifteenth Season”
“White Christmas Blues”
