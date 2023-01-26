From Congress to ‘The Bachelor,’ Taylor Swift is everywhere — including on YouTube tonight

ABC

While Taylor Swift hasn’t been seen out and about much lately, her presence seems to hover over everything that’s happening in pop culture, from Capitol Hill to reality TV.

Of course, the disaster that was the ticket sale for Taylor’s Eras tour helped to bring about the congressional hearings on the concert and ticketing industries earlier this week. The hearing, called “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” was spearheaded by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who’s now she’s revealed her favorite T. Swift jam.

As previously reported, the senators constantly quoted Taylor lyrics during the hearing, from “All Too Well” to “Blank Space” to “Anti-Hero.” But Klobuchar tells Variety that her favorite song is actually “I Knew You Were Trouble” — “because that’s how I feel like when several of our committee members walk in the door,” she laughs.

Meanwhile, over on ABC’s The Bachelor, one of the contestants also has a Taylor connection: Christine Mandrell, one of the women vying for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ attention, appeared in the video for Taylor’s 2008 single, “Fifteen.” In the video, Christine, the niece of country legend Barbara Mandrell, is seen looking at Taylor as she stands in the rain.

Christine posted a clip of her appearance on social media and wrote, “Apparently I look at Zach the same way I look at Taylor Swift..New Conspiracy theory, first I stared at Taylor, then stared at Zach, which inevitably leads to me crying on the STAIRs.”

Meanwhile, Taylor herself will make an appearance via video Thursday night. She’s revealed on Instagram that the premiere of the video for “Lavender Haze” will debut today — at midnight, naturally.

