“Friendly Fire” Shooting Leads to Three Arrests in Waukegan
Waukegan Arrests After Shooting Incident, Chase to Racine
Vander Tuuk 3-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced a trio of arrests, stemming from a shooting incident. Authorities say back on February 24th, multiple shots were fired from a black Toyota Corolla, after a passenger in the vehicle recognized someone in an approaching vehicle. One person in the Corolla was shot, and police believe the shots came from “friendly fire” inside that vehicle. 18-year-old Diego Sanchez of Wauconda was arrested when he brought the teen gunshot victim to the hospital. Two others in the vehicle, 21-year-old Zachery Zavala of Waukegan and 20-year-old Marc Sanchez of Wauconda were arrested February 29th, after a high speed chase that ended in Racine County, Wisconsin. Mark Sanchez was also wanted in a March 2019 shooting incident.
Waukegan Man Arrested in Louisiana on Outstanding Warrants
Vander Tuuk 3-3-20
(Covington, LA) A Waukegan man has been arrested out of state on multiple warrants. Lake County Sheriff’s officials and the US Marshals say Mario Colindres-Galeano was taken into custody on Monday in Covington, Louisiana. The 26-year-old was said to flee the Lake County area, after 1.5-million-dollars in warrants were issued for his arrest. Those warrants included aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and failure to appear on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse as well as child pornography. Colindres-Galeano is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail in Louisiana…and is awaiting extradition.
Kenosha Shooting Kills Gurnee Man
Vander Tuuk 3-3-20
(Kenosha, WI) A Gurnee man is dead after a shooting in Kenosha. Police say 23-year-old Malik Boyd was shot and killed in the early morning hours of February 29th in the 3-thousand block of Roosevelt Road. No one has been arrested at this point, but Lake County Sheriff’s officials say it’s been indicated that the possible suspect or suspects have ties to the Lake County or Chicagoland area. Anyone with more information on the shooting is being encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department or Kenosha Area Crimestoppers.
Wauconda Police Arrest Man Attempting to Meet 14-Year-Old Girl
Vander Tuuk 3-3-20
(Wauconda, IL) Police in Wauconda have made an arrest, after an investigation that spanned three months. Officials say they were contacted in January by a group known as the World Wide Predator Hunters, claiming an adult male was attempting to contact a 14-year-old girl for sex. Wauconda investigators took over, and set up a meeting for Monday morning. The man, 21-year-old Corey Hendricks went to the designated home to meet the girl, but instead met police, who took him into custody. Hendricks now faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and distribution of harmful material. A bond amount is currently unknown.
Urlacher to Stay on as Mettawa Mayor, Despite Charges
Vander Tuuk 3-3-20
(Mettawa, IL) Despite federal charges against him, the Mayor of Mettawa says he will not step down. Casey Urlacher is facing charges related to an alleged illegal off-shore gambling ring. Urlacher says he feels he will be exonerated, and claims he has received support from both the community and the village board. The brother of Hall of Fame Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher was charged back on February 20th along with 9 others. He’s due in federal court in Chicago tomorrow.
Illinois Bill Aims to Ensure Fairness for Inmates’ Families
Associated Press 3-3-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate has approved a measure that would require the state’s prison system to formalize the process in which it receives complaints and comments from visitors and taxpayers. State Sen. Laura Fine’s legislation would require the Illinois Department of Corrections to designate a point person who would be in charge of receiving comments. She says the plan’s objective is to ensure people wanting to visit incarcerated family members are treated fairly. Fine says it’s heartbreaking when a family expecting a visit is turned away.
Crimestoppers Seeking Wanted Theft Suspect
Vander Tuuk 3-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Vanessa Kite is wanted in Lake County on a 75-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. She is described as a 31-year-old white female, about 5’6”, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with more information on Kite, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit through mobile or online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.