Freight Workers Strike Could Affect 2 (Maybe 3) Metra Lines Friday in Lake and McHenry County

(Chicago, IL) Commuters who take Metra could be out of luck on Friday, if a large freight rail workers strike goes into effect as anticipated. Metra says the strike would affect two lines with stops in Lake and McHenry County…those being the Union Pacific North and Northwest lines. Officials say they do not have any idea at this point if North Central Service would run, but expect to hear by the time the strike starts. The Milwaukee District North Line, which runs between Kenosha and Chicago should not be affected. Many Metra routes use rails owned by the freight lines, whose workers are set to walk off the job. Read Metra’s release on the situation by clicking here

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-14-22)