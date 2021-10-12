'Free Guy' goes virtual with Vudu's new Oculus VR app

A movie about a guy whose world is changed when he looks through a special set of glasses is now available for viewing through…a special set of glasses.
Specifically, Ryan Reynolds‘ blockbuster Free Guy is now available for rent for exclusively for users of Oculus VR headsets — a fitting title to launch Video On Demand platform Vudu’s new library of immersive, 3D titles.
Fandango’s VUDU app for Oculus is also exclusively offering other hits for viewing on the company’s Quest devices, all for $5.99. The library of thousands of titles includes the Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ready Player One — all films that can take advantage of the VR headsets’ literally in-your-face experience.
Free Guy, in which Reynolds plays a guy who discovers he’s been living the life of a non-player-character in a violent video game, grossed more than $327 million worldwide, making it one of 2021’s highest-earning films.
The Shawn Levy-directed movie was released by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.
