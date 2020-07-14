Free Britney 2020: Britney Spears Conservatorship Fans Petitioning #SaveBritney
Britney Spears and Michael Jackson at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect.
Britney Spears fans are petitioning a #SaveBritney campaign as her conservatorship is scheduled to end next month. Britney’s conservatorship has been in place since 2008 and basically prohibits her from doing anything without her father’s permission.
Britney’s finances have been under the control of co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, who has grown her worth by $20 million. Currently her conservatorship ends on August 22, 2020 and Britney has asked for it to end since 2019.
Her manager, Larry Randolph told the Washington Post, “The conservatorship is not a jail. It helps Britney make business decisions and manage her life in ways she can’t do on her own right now.” Britney’s fans however, think it’s time for her to be given the chance to be her own woman.
What do you think about all of this?
Do you think Britney Spears is ready to live her own life without the conservatorship?