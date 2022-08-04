102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Frank Tried His Hand At A Grilled Chicken Margherita Recipe

August 4, 2022 1:26PM CDT
With the help of Sunset Foods, Frank made a pretty great Grilled Chicken Margherita and enjoyed some tiramisu!  Check out some of the highlights and the video too!

  • Miller Amish Poultry with chickens raised in Indiana with no antibiotics or hormones.  Air Chilled for best flavor!
  • Sunset’s Pesto that is exclusively made for Sunset Foods and imported from Italy with REAL parmesan and basil
  • Fresh mozzarella found in Sunset’s Fresh Cut Cheese Dept.
  • Decoy Pinot Noir
  • Tiramisu that is made in house!

See the recipe HERE!

