Frank Tried His Hand At A Grilled Chicken Margherita Recipe

With the help of Sunset Foods, Frank made a pretty great Grilled Chicken Margherita and enjoyed some tiramisu! Check out some of the highlights and the video too!

Miller Amish Poultry with chickens raised in Indiana with no antibiotics or hormones. Air Chilled for best flavor!

Sunset’s Pesto that is exclusively made for Sunset Foods and imported from Italy with REAL parmesan and basil

Fresh mozzarella found in Sunset’s Fresh Cut Cheese Dept.

Decoy Pinot Noir

Tiramisu that is made in house!

See the recipe HERE!