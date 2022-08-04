Frank Tried His Hand At A Grilled Chicken Margherita Recipe
August 4, 2022 1:26PM CDT
With the help of Sunset Foods, Frank made a pretty great Grilled Chicken Margherita and enjoyed some tiramisu! Check out some of the highlights and the video too!
- Miller Amish Poultry with chickens raised in Indiana with no antibiotics or hormones. Air Chilled for best flavor!
- Sunset’s Pesto that is exclusively made for Sunset Foods and imported from Italy with REAL parmesan and basil
- Fresh mozzarella found in Sunset’s Fresh Cut Cheese Dept.
- Decoy Pinot Noir
- Tiramisu that is made in house!
See the recipe HERE!