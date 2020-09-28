Fox Lake Woman Dead After Green Oaks-Area Crash
(Green Oaks, IL) A two vehicle crash near the Green Oaks area left one person dead, and others injured. The wreck took place on Friday afternoon along Route 137 near the I-94 interchange. One vehicle, being driven by a 76-year-old Fox Lake man, was struck by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Libertyville woman. The first car also had a 74-year-old female passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 76-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The 63-year-old was also hospitalized with serious injuries. A motorcycle rider who was directly behind the accident slid to avoid it…that individual escaped with just minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced 1,604 new positive Coronavirus tests and 14 related deaths. Of those, 98 positives came from Lake County…but no county fatalities have been recorded for the 3rd straight day. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations saw a sharp drop, while ICU use saw a small decrease. The statewide 7-day positive infection rate sits at 3.6%, while the Region 9 rate (that includes Lake and McHenry County) has fallen to 4.8%.
Antioch Teen Charged in Kenosha Shootings Fights Extradition
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) An Antioch teen accused of killing two protesters and injuring one, days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges. John Pierce, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, said during a brief hearing Friday that he intends to fight extradition. Judge Paul Novak gave the defense 14 days to review papers and file pleadings ahead of an Oct. 9 hearing. Rittenhouse surrendered to police in Antioch, a day after the August 25th incidents. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
Hastert Breach-of-Contract Jury Trial Set for February 2021
YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) A jury trial is expected to start early next year for a $1.8 million breach-of-conduct case filed against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 by a man who alleges he was sexually abused as a young teen by Hastert and later promised $3.5 million to stay quiet. The man says he’s owed more than half of the money Hastert promised. The lawsuit was filed in the city where Hastert was a high school teacher and wrestling coach…before entering politics.
Illinois Supreme Court Hires Diversity and Inclusion Officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court has named a university associate chancellor as a chief diversity and inclusion officer. Deanie Brown starts the new job for the state’s judicial branch of government in November. She’ll be responsible for developing and implementing ways to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. In a statement, Brown says she’s thrilled for the opportunity “at this time of great awakening.” The court announced in June that it was creating the position. Brown has been the associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the University of Illinois Springfield since 2008.