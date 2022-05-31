Fox Lake Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Lakemoor Motorcycle Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man who died last week in a Lakemoor area motorcycle crash, has now been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Anthony Wasser of Fox Lake was injured on the evening of May 26th near the intersection of Route 120 and Volo Village Road. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the 38-year-old was pronounced dead a few hours after the crash on May 27th. Coroners officials listed multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash as the cause of death. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Lakemoor Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-31-22)