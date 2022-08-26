Fox Lake Crash Sends One Person to the Hospital With Serious Injuries

(Fox Lake, IL) One person remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, after a crash in Fox Lake. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night just before 11 o’clock along North State Park Road. An initial investigation shows that a Nissan driven by an Ingleside man, slammed into a Chevy pickup truck driven by a McHenry man. The Ingleside man was trapped in his vehicle, but was eventually extricated and airlifted to Advocate Condell with critical injuries. The McHenry man was not seriously hurt and did not require hospitalization. Impairment is being looked into as a possible factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-26-22)