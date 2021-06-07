Fox Lake Crash Leaves One Dead

One Dead in Fox Lake Crash
Vander Tuuk 6-7-21
(Fox Lake, IL) A weekend accident in Fox Lake left one person dead. Police say the crash took place on Saturday evening and involved five vehicles. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was attempting a right turn onto Big Hollow Road, when it crossed into the opposite lanes, hitting four vehicles stopped at a red light. The driver of one of the struck vehicles, a 72-year-old Wisconsin man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others involved in the wreck were treated on scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 6-7-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois is getting closer to another Coronavirus vaccine milestone. Illinois Health officials say over 68% of all state adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with over 51% now considered fully vaccinated. Of those 12 and over that are eligible for a vaccine, that fully vaccinated number drops to 48.6%. Lake County is nearing 42% of the total population behind fully vaccinated. The state also reported a new record low for recorded Covid-related hospitalizations…something that was also seen in the Lake and McHenry County area known as Region 9.
Pritzker Flip-Flops on Map Promise, Signs Off on New Maps
Associated Press 6-7-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois governor signed a law establishing legislative district maps to govern elections for the next 10 years, after promising as a candidate that he would veto any map drawn by politicians. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Friday that the lines drawn exclusively by Democrats who control the General Assembly preserve minority representation and follow the strictures of the federal Voting Rights Act. As a candidate for governor in 2018, Pritzker voiced support for an independent commission to draw maps, and to remove political considerations in placing the lines. He vowed to veto any map authored by politicians, such as the one he just signed. Republicans in the state called it another of many lies and broken promises from the Pritzker administration.
While States Restrict Voting, Illinois Would Expand Access
Associated Press 6-7-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers approved election changes before adjournment last month, but many continue or expand existing practices, or those put in place last year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. They stand in sharp contrast to rules adopted or under consideration in Republican-controlled legislatures across the country. The new legislation would expand mail-in voting and voting by jail inmates, and makes it easier for students to register. A separate bill still under consideration would restore voting rights to convicts while still in prison.