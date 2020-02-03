Four Arrests Made Over Illegal Sales at Gurnee CBD Shop
Vander Tuuk 2-3-20
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have made four arrests in regards to illegal cannabis sales. On Friday night, police were called to a CBD store along Route 21 after rumors of illegal sales, employees armed with guns, and a possible robbery attempt. Police were said to discover a secret room in the business where illegal sales were said to take place. Four suspects, identified as Adrian Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Victor Tapia and David Vega III, were taken into custody. Each has been charged with a Class X felony of possessing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. Officials say the business was licensed to sell CBD products, but was not a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.
Identities Released in Waukegan Hit and Run, I-94 Fatal Crash
Vander Tuuk 2-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of two people killed in separate incidents. 45-year-old Jenny Gaston, of Zion was killed on January 29th when she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue. The offending vehicle is still being looked for, and the incident remains under investigation by Waukegan Police. 28-year-old Kiara Hill, of St. Paul, Minnesota was killed when her vehicle struck a semi early Friday morning along northbound I-94 near Route 176. That crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Child Pornography Arrest Announced in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-3-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lake County Man. Malay Vasavda of Lincolnshire is facing three counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken into custody on January 29th after evidence was found at his home, though no specifics were released. The 45-year-old is currently free on bond, but is due back in a Lake County courtroom on Thursday.
Illinois Census Outreach Groups Await Delayed State Funds
Associated Press 2-3-20
CHICAGO (AP) Some of the groups tasked with helping ensure that Illinois gets a good turnout for the 2020 census haven’t received their state funding yet. Census advocates worry that the lag in funding could hurt the state’s showing in the 10-year count, which determines how many U.S. House seats each state gets and how to distribute billions of dollars in federal funding. Only a few of the nine regional intermediary outreach groups in the Chicago region have received the funding they need to make sure every resident participates or is accounted for.