Former State Senator Terry Link Pleads Guilty to Federal Tax Charge
(Chicago, IL) Just days after stepping down from his State Senate seat, Terry Link has pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge. The veteran Democrat pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Chicago to a count of income tax evasion. The plea comes with the possibility of three years in prison, but it appears likely that Link will serve no time behind bars, because of his cooperation in another unspecified case. Link has been connected to former State Representative Luis Arroyo, who was hit with charges in a bribery scheme, but Link has denied that connection. The former legislator has a sentencing hearing set for March of 2021, his Senate successor is expected to be picked next month.
North Chicago Man Gets 28-Years for 2nd Degree Murder
(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is on his way to prison, for killing what was said to be one of his best friends. Undra Bailey was found guilty of 2nd degree murder earlier this year, in the October 2016 death of 28-year-old John Collins. During trial, Bailey argued that he shot Collins in self-defense, but the judge in the case said video footage of the crime showed that it wasn’t. The 34-year-old was hit Wednesday with a 28-year prison sentence.
Shooting on 41 Near Lake Forest
(Lake Forest, IL) Details are sketchy, but one person was reported hospitalized after a shooting near Lake Forest. The incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock along Route 41. Scanner traffic indicated that a male victim was shot while behind the wheel of his vehicle near Route 60. The offending vehicle was able to flee. The victim didn’t appear to suffer life threatening wounds, but was hospitalized. The shooting remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) A large testing increase led to an increase in positive Coronavirus tests on Wednesday. Illinois health officials announced 1,941 new positives along with 35 related fatalities. Of those, 111 positive tests came from Lake County, along with two deaths. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use was down. The two hospital regions that cover Lake County continue to do well in terms of ICU’s, having the 2nd and 3rd highest remaining capacity of the 11-hospital regions in Illinois. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate sits at 3.7%
Hawthorn Woods Man Faces Charges in McHenry County Crash
(Hebron, IL) A Lake County man is facing charges after crashing his motorcycle in McHenry County. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says Jeff Koszuta of Hawthorn Woods, crashed his motorcycle in Hebron on Tuesday night. The 52-year-old was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Rockford…then was hit with charges of DUI and a traffic offense for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. An update on Koszuta’s condition was not released, but he is due in court late next month.