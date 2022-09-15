Former Sheriff’s Deputy Charged for Getting Money for OT He Didn’t Work

(Waukegan, IL) A former Lake County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges for reportedly getting paid for overtime he didn’t work. An audit back in November of 2020 showed that Gregory Swanson allegedly falsified timesheets to show that he worked overtime details to the tune of around 4-thousand-dollars. Swanson resigned the next month, and the details of the investigation were turned over to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. This month, the SA approved 2 counts each of official misconduct and theft…all felonies. The 54-year-old turned himself in and was processed on Tuesday. He’s due for his first court date in mid-October.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-22)