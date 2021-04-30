Former Park City Man Ordered Released in 2001 McHenry Murder
Lake County to Pay Settlement in Whistleblower Case
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County will shell out over a half million dollars to settle a whistleblower lawsuit. The “News Sun” says the 2019 suit was brought by two former County Clerk employees, who claimed they were fired for pointing out possible wrongdoing when it came to government contracting. County Clerk Robin O’Connor and the County itself were named in the suit. The final settlement was 575-thousand-dollars.
Former Park City Man Ordered Released in McHenry Murder Case
(Woodstock, IL) A former Park City man three times convicted of killing a McHenry business owner has been ordered free by an appellate court. The judges ruled that Kenneth Smith should be released immediately, and not be tried a 4th time for the 2001 killing of Raul Briseno. Three others were convicted or pleaded guilty in connection to the same incident. Jennifer McMullan of Round Lake was found guilty of murder and attempted armed robbery, though she is appealing that conviction. Justin Houghtaling of Burlington, Wisconsin pleaded guilty to murder, and David Collett of Spring Grove pleaded guilty to aggravated armed robbery.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just under 34-hundred new Coronavirus cases across the state on Thursday, with 38 fatalities. Of those, 160 cases were in Lake County, with one death, the first in 7 days. In Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, covid-linked hospital admissions fell, as did the region’s positivity. ICU numbers bumped up slightly to 73% capacity.
Gas Prices Illinois, Wisconsin
(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices continue to be the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains, and 9th highest in the nation. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently sits at $3.12, 24-cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers some relief at $3.05 a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices remain well below the national average at $2.74, with Kenosha County coming in one penny higher.