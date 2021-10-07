Former Libertyville Nurse Charged After March Patient Death

(Libertyville, IL) A former nurse at Advocate Condell in Libertyville is facing charges after a patient’s death earlier this year. Libertyville Police say Geneva Wright was hit with two counts of reckless conduct for endangering the safety of a patient. An investigation into Wright began in March. An internal investigation led to the 32-year-old’s firing. While officials feel Wright had no direct involvement in the actual death of the patient, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said the Grayslake woman “inserted her own agenda into the solemn end-of-life decision-making process.” Wright is currently free on bond and due back in court on October 26th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-7-21)