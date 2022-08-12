Former Lake County Prosecutor Gets 30-Days for Serving Minor Alcohol

(Woodstock, IL) A former Lake County prosecutor has been sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to giving a minor alcohol in McHenry County. Javaron Buckley Sr. was said to rent a Woodstock hotel room with the 18-year-old female in 2020, before giving her alcoholic drinks that he purchased. The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor charges of providing liquor to a minor, simple battery and more. Buckley was slapped this week with 30 days in jail, and nearly 1-thousand-dollars in court costs.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-12-22)