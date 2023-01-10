Former Illinois House Speaker Won’t Face Trial Until Mid-2024

(Chicago, IL) The highly anticipated trial of one of the most powerful politicians in Illinois history will wait until next year. During a status hearing on Monday, trial for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was set for April 1st of 2024. Madigan was slapped in March of 2022 with a massive federal indictment for racketeering and bribery. The 79-year-old Chicago Democrat faces 22 counts of leading a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to enhance the political power and financial well-being of Madigan and his allies. The charges stem from alleged bribes paid to him and his allies, in exchange for the passage of favorable legislation for utility ComEd and telecommunications giant AT&T.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-20-23)