Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich Released From Prison

Ex-Gov. Blagojevich Released From Prison After Trump Pardon
Associated Press 2-19-20
CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is out of prison after his sentence for political corruption was commuted by President Donald Trump. The now silver-haired Blagojevich left the gates of the Federal Corrections Institution Englewood south of Denver on Tuesday just hours after the news. Blagojevich served more than eight of a 14-year sentence for crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s former Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.
Buffalo Grove Man Faces Charges After Search Warrant Served
Vander Tuuk 2-19-20
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A search warrants served at a Buffalo Grove home, has led to an arrest. Authorities say Henry Hashemi was taken into custody last week, after investigators combed through the home in the 15-hundred block of Anderson Lane. Hashemi is facing charges for delivering and manufacturing cannabis, as well as possessing a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license. The 18-year-old is currently free on bond, and due back in court on March 3rd.
Former Park City Employee Pleads Guilty to Official Misconduct
Vander Tuuk 2-19-20
(Waukegan, IL) A former Park City employee has avoided prison time, after pleading guilty to official misconduct charges. Amy Sutton, the daughter of longtime Park City Mayor Steve Pannell, was accused of stealing more than 20-thousand-dollar from the city. The 50-year-old, however, was able to get charges of theft and forgery dropped in exchange for her plea. Sutton qualified for what’s known as the Alternative Prosecution Program for first-time non-violent offenders. She was given no prison or jail time…must formally apologize, pay restitution and perform community service.
Woman Accused of Deerfield Hit and Run In Court
Vander Tuuk 2-19-20
(Waukegan, IL) A woman accused of a Deerfield hit and run has made her first court appearance. Stacy Shapiro of Northbrook was in court Tuesday, getting conditions set on what she is allowed to do while awaiting trial. The 46-year-old is accused of striking 12-year-old Chase Thompson with her vehicle back on February 7th, then fleeing the scene. Shapiro turned herself in last Friday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She now faces one felony count of leaving the scene of an injury accident, and is due back in court in mid-April.
2 New Legionnaires’ Cases Reported in Vernon Hills Where 1 Died
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-19-20
CHICAGO (AP) Lake County health officials say two new cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported at a Vernon Hills senior living center. The new cases bring the outbreak’s total cases to five, including one death. The Lake County Health Department said Tuesday that it’s still working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate the source of the disease at Brookdale Senior Living. The first three reported cases, including the death, appeared early in February.
Electric Charging Station Manufacturer to Open Libertyville Location
Vander Tuuk 2-19-20
(Libertyville, IL) A France-based manufacturer is expected to open a location in the Libertyville area. EVBox, which makes electronic vehicle charging stations, will take over a portion of Innovation Park Lake County on Route 45 south of Winchester Road. The company is expected to bring upwards of 120 jobs. Operations are expected to start in the summer.
Groups: Laws, Courtroom Changes Hit Police Training Budget
Associated Press 2-19-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Two Illinois law enforcement groups say training for police officers is suffering because of an unexpected shortfall in state funding. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are asking lawmakers to fill a $5 million gap in the budget of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The board finances local training with traffic fines. But a state law last year changed the allocation of the money. Another new law allows judges to waive traffic fines and the police groups believe there are fewer citations being written.