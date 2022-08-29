Former ‘Euphoria’ co-star Barbie Ferreira joining Ariana DeBose in Amazon thriller ‘House of Spoils’

Photo: Matt Sayles

Days after she announced she was leaving HBO’s Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira has signed onto Oscar winner Ariana DeBose‘s psychological thriller House of Spoils.

The Prime Video-bound project is being produced by the horror experts at Blumhouse.

Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy — the people behind the Amazon hit Blow The Man Down, House of Spoils — will have DeBose playing an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant on a remote estate.

And while the restaurant business is notoriously tough, her character has it worse: “[S]he battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts … and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.”

Production on the “tense, psychological and sensuous thriller” gets underway this fall.

