Former Deputy Coroner Pleads Guilty in Illegal Recording Case

(Waukegan, IL) A former Lake County Deputy Coroner has admitted to an illegal recording taken while on duty. Dana Dingman has pleaded guilty to eavesdropping by use of a device, getting other charges dropped in exchange. Dingman was accused of recording herself making a death notification to a family, without their permission…then storing the recording on a county-owned laptop. The recording by the 37-year-old was apparently taken in 2018, but was discovered in April of 2021…she was fired 2 months later. Dingman avoided jail time with her plea…she was sentenced to a year of probation, and community service.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-25-22)