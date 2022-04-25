      Weather Alert

Former Deputy Coroner Pleads Guilty in Illegal Recording Case

timothy.vandertuuk
Apr 25, 2022 @ 5:22am

(Waukegan, IL)  A former Lake County Deputy Coroner has admitted to an illegal recording taken while on duty. Dana Dingman has pleaded guilty to eavesdropping by use of a device, getting other charges dropped in exchange. Dingman was accused of recording herself making a death notification to a family, without their permission…then storing the recording on a county-owned laptop. The recording by the 37-year-old was apparently taken in 2018, but was discovered in April of 2021…she was fired 2 months later. Dingman avoided jail time with her plea…she was sentenced to a year of probation, and community service.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-25-22)

Connect With Us Listen To Us On