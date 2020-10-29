Footage Released in Waukegan Police Shooting…New Covid-19 Restrictions Coming to Lake County
Video Capture Provided by City of Waukegan, Waukegan PD
Body Cam Released, Does Not Show Waukegan Police Shooting
Vander Tuuk 10-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) Body camera footage of the aftermath of a Waukegan Police shooting has been released by Department and city officials. The shooting took place last Tuesday night, killing 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, and injuring 20-year-old Tafara Williams. Footage was released from the body cam of the shooting officer, who was fired for not having the camera activated until after the shots were fired. Some street camera video in the area, as well as an interaction with another officer were also released. Those videos show some of the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and refute some of the main claims of the surviving victim. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, FBI, and Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. The involved officer has still not been named.
Coronavirus Mitigation in Effect Saturday for Region 9
Vander Tuuk 10-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) New Coronavirus mitigation will be in place for Lake and McHenry County come Saturday. Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Health officials say Region 9 has hit a positivity percentage over 8% for the 3rd straight day. The new restrictions mean bars and restaurants in the area will no longer be allowed to have indoor service, and will have to be closed by a certain time. Public gathering limits will also be in place. The state announced over 6-thousand new positive tests on Wednesday, with 51 related deaths. Lake County reported 373 new cases, along with 3 deaths. Covid-linked hospital admissions went up by just one to 16, and ICU capacity remains at 50%.
GOP Leaders Ask Pritzker to Justify Bar, Restaurant Plan
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-29-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Senate Republicans are urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to release the specific data he is using to impose new Coronavirus restrictions. Several regions of the state are already under the new restrictions, and Lake and McHenry County are next on the list. The mitigation plan bans indoor dining and bar service in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19. Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady called Wednesday for a public hearing at which Pritzker would lay out the numbers that he says, shows a recent surge in cases is fueled by close contact among restaurant and bar patrons. Several towns have come out and said they will stay safe, but not enforce the indoor dining ban.
IHSA Says Basketball to Move Forward, Despite Governor
Vander Tuuk 10-29-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois High School Association says basketball season will go forward as planned, despite Governor JB Pritzker saying it was “on hold.” Basketball was reclassified as a high risk sport earlier this week, despite originally being labeled as medium risk. The IHSA released a statement on Wednesday, saying recent studies showing a limited Covid-19 spread among student athletes was a main part of their decision, plus some new recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Individual schools can decide whether they want to participate in the upcoming season. Wrestling, which was also reclassified as high risk, has been moved to the summer season.
Zion Police Make Arrest After Traffic Stop
Vander Tuuk 10-29-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. Officials say on Saturday evening, they stopped a vehicle for failing to signal. Upon approach an officer smelled cannabis coming from inside the car. A search of the vehicle turned up a handgun under the front passenger seat…that passenger, identified as Dentri Henning, attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. The 30-year-old is now facing charges including being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon and Resisting Arrest. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars.