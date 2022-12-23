Flo Rida helps hand out over 1,000 toys and bikes to kids living in his old neighborhood

Frederick M. Brown/DCNYRE2017/Getty Images for dcp

Flo Rida grew up in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Florida, and the rapper is paying it forward to his community by bringing some holiday cheer.

Flo tapped into his inner Santa Claus and handed out an abundance of toys and bicycles to the local children. He shared the sweet video of the toy drive to his Instagram with the caption, “To God be the glory thank you and everyone else who came out… to help support and inspire so many understanding being blessed to be a blessing.”

He continued, “This is what the holidays are all about when you have God’s favor, unconditional love.”

Flo also shared a video compilation of the event, complete with an appearance from Santa Claus. The video focused on the hardworking volunteers who offloaded boxes of presents for the local children. He also praised everyone who helped make the event possible.

The rapper noted how much it meant to him to not only visit his old neighborhood, but to bring smiles to so many children. He expressed hope that the event will inspire more people to pay it forward and “spread the love.”

Self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington was also part of the outreach effort and shared just how seriously the rapper took the event, writing he “stayed the whole time” and helped hand out “over 1,000 toys and bikes.”

In addition to handing out presents, the event — titled Christmas at Studio 183 — provided food, a gaming truck, haircuts and more to help the community celebrate the holidays.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.