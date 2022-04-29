Five Vehicle Crash Injures Seven in Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) A multi-vehicle crash in Gurnee sent several people to the hospital. The incident was sparked off Thursday afternoon along Delaney Road when a 32-year-old Waukegan man’s vehicle crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and set off a chain reaction crash. Five vehicles in total were involved in the wreck. In total, seven people were taken to area hospitals…though no one was believed to be seriously injured. At the moment, no charges nor citations have been issued in the crash, which remains under investigation by Gurnee Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-29-22)