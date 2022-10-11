Five Injures, Two Critical After Head-On Crash in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Several people were injured after a crash in Round Lake Beach. Police say the crash took place Monday afternoon along Rollins Road west of Route 83. Officials say an SUV was traveling eastbound on Rollins when it crossed the centerline and hit another SUV head on. Two people in the offending SUV, a 54-year-old female and a 74-year-old male (both from Fox Lake) were hospitalized in critical condition. Three people in the other vehicle, a 20-year-old Ingleside man, a 19-year-old from Chicago, and a 7-year-old child from Ingleside, were also hospitalized…but all in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-11-22)