First Probable Monkeypox Case Reported in Lake County, Risk to Others Low

(Waukegan, IL) Health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in Lake County. The resident, whose age and gender have not been released, was tested by a state lab on Monday. The disease is not like Covid in that it is not airborne, and more difficult to spread. Health officials say the risk to Lake County residents is extremely low. Across the country, there have been just over 300 cases of monkeypox confirmed in 27 states, and no deaths have been reported.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-30-22)