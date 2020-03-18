First Illinois Coronavirus Death Reported, Lake County Stands at 7 Cases
First Coronavirus Death Reported, Outbreak at Nursing Home
(Chicago, IL) Cases of Coronavirus in Illinois made a big leap Tuesday, after an outbreak at a nursing home was reported. Governor JB Pritzker said 55 new cases were reported overall, including 22 at the Chateau Senior Living Center in southwest suburban Willowbrook. The state also announced its first death from the illness, a Chicago woman who was said to be in her 60’s, with an underlying health condition. In total, Illinois now has 160 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 7 of those in Lake County, and 4 in neighboring McHenry County.
Man Charged in Round Lake Beach Officer Shooting
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A Round Lake Beach man has been charged, after a village officer was shot with his own gun while responding to a domestic situation. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say the gun went off in the officer’s holster on Sunday, after being grabbed during a scuffle by Alan Quintana-Cruz. The 23-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant for battery at the time of the incident. Ouintana-Cruz was hit with that warrant, and new charges of aggravated battery and disarming a peace officer. A bond amount is currently unknown.
Warrant Arrest of Subject Wanted in Lake, Kenosha Counties
(Waukegan, IL) A woman wanted on both sides of the border has been arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Dana Schmitz of Gurnee was taken into custody on March 12th near Fox Lake. The 27-year-old was wanted in both Lake and Kenosha County on child endangerment charges. Schmitz is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond…she was due in court in April, but most court cases have been delayed by four weeks, due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation.
Primary Election Summary
(Waukegan, IL) Many people stayed away from the polls in Lake County for Tuesday’s primary. Voter turnout was 22%, down from 44% in the 2016 presidential primary. Contested races on the Democrat side of things included District 2 on the County Board where Diane Hewitt bested Lucy Rios. Locally on the Republican side County Board District 4 went to Brent Paxton, and District 7 to Steve Carlson. Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran bested 4 others for a chance to defeat veteran Senator Dick Durbin. Full Lake County Election Results can be found on the County Clerk’s page at lakecountyil.gov.