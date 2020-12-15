First Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Arrive in Illinois, More Expected in Coming Weeks
Illinois House Panel Ends Probe of Madigan
Associated Press 12-15-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois House committee has ended its consideration of a breach of trust claim against House Speaker Michael Madigan, voting down further proceedings that could have led to discipline against the veteran Democrat. The committee vote to authorize a charge against Madigan was 3-3, but Democratic control rendered it a rejection. The probe was delayed several times by the Democratic chair of the committee, and neither side could agree on anything from procedure, to witnesses. Madigan remains under federal investigation for an alleged bribery scheme involving ComEd. He has not been charged at this point, though several people known to be in his circle, have been.
Lake Zurich Fire Damages Home
Vander Tuuk 12-15-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) A fire in Lake Zurich left a home with significant damage. The blaze broke out in the kitchen of the two-story home just before 11 o’clock on Sunday night. All five residents were able to escape without injury. The situation was under control in about 15-minutes, but not before some 100-thousand-dollars in damages was done to the home. The cause of the blaze was cooking related, and has been classified as accidental.
Vander Tuuk 12-15-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 349 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with 3 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 12th time in the last 14 days, though ICU use increased to 74% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell to 11.5 percent. Statewide, just over 72-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Monday with 103 related fatalities.
Illinois Receives First 43K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Associated Press 12-15-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois received 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office says most of the shots will be distributed to, then given to health care workers. The news came as health care workers nationwide started getting the first shots of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses within the next few weeks.
AAA Gas Prices in Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 12-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to hold on either side of the national average. AAA says across the nation, the average for a gallon of gas sits at $2.16. In Illinois, that average is higher at $2.22, with Lake County lower at $2.14. Wisconsin’s average price rose over the last week, but remains well below the national average at $1.94 a gallon. Kenosha County comes in at a lower $1.89 a gallon. AAA says demand for gasoline continues to fall, down four straight weeks, and currently sits at its lowest demand since the end of May.