Fire Near Hawthorn Woods Destroys Home, Injures Firefighter

(Hawthorn Woods, IL) A fire left a home in Hawthorn Woods nearly destroyed. The incident was called in around 2:30 Monday morning in the 26-thousand block of North Fairfield Road. Fire officials say it took just 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but that they stayed on scene for nearly two hours checking on hot spots. One firefighter did suffer a minor injury, but was treated on scene…no one else was hurt. A damage estimate was put around 175-thousand-dollars, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-24-23)