Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable in Ingleside

(Ingleside, IL) A fire in Ingleside left a home with significant damage. The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon along Second Avenue, and was called in by a neighbor. Fire crews from 5 departments (Fox Lake, McHenry, Lake Villa, Round Lake and Wauconda) took about 2 and a half hours to douse the flames. No one was in the home at the time, and no firefighters were injured. An official damage estimate was not released, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-23-22)