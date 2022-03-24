Fire Leaves Gurnee Tattoo Parlor With Extensive Damage

(Gurnee, IL) A fire in Gurnee left one business with damage. The blaze was said to break out just after 10 o’clock Wednesday morning at a tattoo parlor in a strip mall in the 39-hundred block of Washington Street. All occupants of the business were able to evacuate, and the flames were put out within 15 minutes. Fire officials from Waukegan, Zion, Libertyville, Mundelein, Newport and Lake Villa assisted Gurnee on scene. No monetary estimate was released, but damage was said to be extensive…the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-24-22)