Fire in Unincorporated Wadsworth Leaves Heavy Damage to Home

(Wadsworth, IL) Several crews were on scene Sunday, fighting a massive fire at a home in the Wadsworth area. The 5-alarm blaze was called in just before 10:30 Sunday morning from the 36-thousand block of North Kimberwick Lane. Fire officials were eventually able to quench the flames, but stayed on scene well into the afternoon hours. There was no one home when the fire broke out, and no firefighters were injured. There were no immediate damage estimates available, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-23-23)