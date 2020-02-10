Fire in Antioch Kills Pets, Destroys Home
(Antioch, IL) A fire in Antioch left a home uninhabitable, and killed a trio of pets. The blaze broke out on Friday night in the 300 block of Sequoia Court, and grew so large that fire departments from Illinois and Wisconsin helped to fight it. In the end, no humans were injured, but two dogs and a cat were killed in the fire. Damage estimates were put in the 300-thousand-dollar range. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Juveniles Arrested in Car Burglary Theft String
(Round Lake Park, IL) A trio of juveniles has been arrested in a string of vehicle burglaries. Over 20 burglaries were said to take place in December, and into the New Year. Round Lake Park Police say their investigation included doorbell and home security cams…and led to their three subjects. The names and ages of those taken into custody have not been released…but they have been charged with multiple counts of burglary to a motor vehicle.
Weekend Lake Rescue in Fox Lake
(Fox Lake, IL) A man and his dogs had to be rescued, after falling into Fox Lake over the weekend. The Antioch man was reportedly attempting to rescue his dog on Sunday afternoon, when he fell through the ice. Nearby residents were able to save the man and the dog just as fire officials and rescue crews arrived. The man was hospitalized as a precaution, and was expected to make a full recovery.
Unique Illinois Privacy Law Leads to $550M Facebook Deal
CHICAGO (AP) Facebook has agreed to a $550 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accuses it of violating the rights of millions of Illinois users by harvesting their biometric data without permission. The settlement, which still needs judicial approval, could be bad news for other tech companies being sued under the state’s unique 2008 law that allows individuals to sue in such instances. The law was passed in reaction to the collapse of a company whose assets, including its customers’ biometric data, was expected to be auctioned off. Privacy advocates hail the law as the nation’s strongest form of user protection in the commercial use of such data.
Illinois Extends Medical Marijuana Sales Hours Amid Pressure
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois officials are allowing medical marijuana businesses to stay open later. The change follows complaints that people seeking those products have been at a disadvantage since the new recreational marijuana law took effect this year. The department also reminded retailers that they must prioritize medical cannabis patients during product shortages, according to a separate statement.
Gun Groups Sue Illinois Over Delayed Gun ID Cards, Licenses
CHICAGO (AP) Two gun rights groups are suing the Illinois State Police for not promptly renewing firearm owners’ identification cards. The Illinois State Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of two men who said they’ve been waiting two years for their identification cards and concealed carry licenses. The groups say the state agency transferred nearly $30 million from funds used for the administration of the cards, background checks and concealed carry licenses into other accounts. An agency statement says Illinois officials did use the funds in previous years to deal with a budget crisis but have not this year.