Fire Displaces 7 People in Waukegan, Train Kills Hainesville Teen Near Round Lake Park

Firefighter Injured, Dogs Dead in Waukegan Fire
(Waukegan, IL) A residential fire left a home damaged, and a pair of pets dead. Waukegan Fire Officials say the blaze broke out overnight Tuesday at a home in the 500-block of McAlister Avenue. The seven occupants of the home were able to escape without injury, but two dogs were killed. Fire crews stayed on scene for several hours, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, a damage estimate was put at 180-thousand-dollars.
Pedestrian Vs. Metra Train
(Round Lake, IL) Another pedestrian has been killed by a train in Lake County, the third in just over a month. Metra Police say the latest incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, when a 17-year-old male was struck by an outbound train near Round Lake Park. The deceased has been identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials as Dustin Keefe of Hainesville. The reason he was on the tracks remains under investigation. An Ingleside man was struck by a freight train and killed near the same area earlier this month, and just a month before that, a Lake Forest woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in the Lake Forest area.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced another 35-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 31 related fatalities. Of those, 116 cases were reported in Lake County along with 2 deaths. Covid-linked hospital admissions in the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9, did see a small increase. As for vaccinations, the state announced over 138-thousand administered doses in the Wednesday report, including nearly 8-thousand in Lake County. The state reports that just under 24% of state residents are considered fully vaccinated…that number is just over 21% in Lake County.
New K9 to Join Lake County Sheriff’s Office
(Waukegan, IL) A new K9 officer is set to join the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they are finalizing their selection of a german shepherd which is expected to join the crew on April 26th. The new dog doesn’t have a name, but that will be left up to county youth. The new police dog will join the current quartet of Dax, Duke, Diesel and Boomer. For information on how youth can participate in the naming process, you can check out: Youth Sheriff’s K9 Naming Program